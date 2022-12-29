© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

35 years of 'Pelosi in the House': Alexandra Pelosi on her mother's historic career in Congress

Published December 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, left, and Nancy Pelosi, right, attend "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come" in New York on Sept. 15, 2016. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, left, and Nancy Pelosi, right, attend "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet to Come" in New York on Sept. 15, 2016. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s term as speaker ends next week. Pelosi made history when she became the first female speaker of the House. She also made history as she led the House during two impeachments against former President Donald Trump.

The HBO documentary “Pelosi in the House,” released this month, tracks her life and 35 years in elected office. A veteran documentary filmmaker with unique access — her daughter Alexandra Pelosi — created the film. She joins us.

