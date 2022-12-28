© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Top U.S. banks made $1 trillion in profit over the past decade

Published December 28, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

Estimates show that America’s six biggest banks are set to break $1 trillion in profits for the past decade, the first time this has ever been done. These eyewatering profits come despite recent economic woes and the setback of the pandemic.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to dive into the numbers behind the news and what the pros and cons of their success are.

