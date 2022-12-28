Storm Resources: Hotlines, Food , Shelter

Resources for the Buffalo Blizzard 2022

911 - life threatening emergencies, including life threatening medical emergencies

716-858-SNOW - Erie County SNOW line is for requests for non-emergency medical assistance, including transportation to dialysis or cancer treatments, and delivery of critical, life-sustaining prescription medications like insulin. This line cannot provide medical advice. Please do not use this line to report unplowed streets, abandoned vehicles, or power outages.

211 - non-emergency resources for storm recovery and connection to basic needs and human service agencies

311 - City of Buffalo Municipal Helpline - up to date info on city response to the Blizzard, can also be used to report unplowed streets, answered 8:30am-6:00pm during the storm recovery, normal hours M-F, 8:30am-4:30pm.

988 - National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - mental health and crisis support available 24/7 nationwide

If you need Shelter or a Warming Center - call 211 for the most up to date options

Closures

All Erie County offices are closed through at least Wednesday, December 28th - essential workers will continue to respond to the weather emergency. The Jesse Nash Health Center at 608 William Street in Buffalo is also closed (includes Sexual Health, Family Planning, TB and Immunization Services, and COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine).

Buffalo City Hall is closed through at least Wednesday 12/28 - essential workers still must report to their workstations.

BECPL - Buffalo Central and City Library Branches will be closed Wednesday 12/28

Erie County Sheriff has canceled in-person visits through 12/31 at the holding center and correctional facility due to travel bans/advisories and to assist with clean-up efforts

Check with your local food pantry or soup kitchen before traveling - many are closed due to the blizzard.

BestSelf Behavioral Health - all locations providing services, clinics located in driving ban areas are closed to the public, offering telehealth services only. Call ahead to clinics outside of Buffalo to confirm appointment.

Buffalo Public School Offices at all locations will be closed through Wednesday 12/28.

Child & Family Services will remain working remotely providing telehealth appointments through at least Thursday 12/29. Essential employees in residential programs & maintenance should report to work. Friday 12/30 is an agency holiday.

Northland Workforce Training Center will remain closed on 12/28.

The following Horizon locations are closed on 12/28: Hertel Elmwood Recovery Center, Bailey Recovery Center, Broadway Recovery Center and Union-Losson Recovery Center

VIA - Visually Impaired Advancement will be closed through Wednesday 12/28

Food

List of Tops Stores and their Open/Closed Status: https://www.topsmarkets.com/Blizzard22

Wegmans have reopened - be aware of New Year's eve/day closures https://www.wegmans.com/stores/

Lexington Co-op - both stores have reopened - 12/27 - Hertel store closed at 5pm, Elmwood store will close at 9pm

Buffalo Dream Center Emergency Food Service, Wednesday 12/28 - 3pm-5pm 286 Lafayette Ave, 14213 and 437 Masten Ave, 14209

Old First Ward Center, 62 Republic St 14204, free lunch 12/28 & 12/29 from 11am-1pm, food pantry open 12/29 9am-12pm

National Grid Food Reimbursement - customers who experience an electricty outage at their National Grid service address that lasts at least 72 hours (3 days) are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or prescription medication. Request for reimbursement must be filed within 14 days of the 72-hour outage mark , regardless of current outrage status. More info and form here, call 315-428-3370, or email foodloss@nationalgrid.com

Little Free Pantry Finder - small stand alone pantries that are available 24/7 and may or may not be stocked due to the storm

Transportation

Driving Ban continues in Buffalo; Travel Advisory remains in place for all of Erie County. See erie.gov for updates.

NFTA Bus service is running limited service on routes 4, 8, 11, 24, 25, 34, 35, 40, 47, 48, 49, 50, 52, 55, 59 and Metro Rail: check for updates: https://metro.nfta.com/

NFTA PAL - Paratransit Access Line - is NOT running

Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed until Wednesday 12/28 at 11am https://www.buffaloairport.com/

NITTEC - Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition - https://www.nittec.org/

511 NYS - current state highway information, includes NYS Thruway, 33, 290, etc.

Towed Vehicles - https://www3.erie.gov/dpw/towed-vehicle-inventory

Amherst, Clarence, and nearby areas are towing vehicles to ECC North

Cheektowaga is towing cars to the old Appletree Mall

Tonawanda - 716-879-6613 or 716-879-6614

Niagara Falls - call 716-286-4711

West Seneca - 716-674-2280



Buffalo

Driving Ban remains in place with the City of Buffalo - tickets will be issued for non-essential drivers

Buffalo Snow Plowing Status

City of Buffalo Storm Resources page

Submit a ticket to the City of Buffalo: https://www.buffalony.gov/470/Self-Service-Options

Trash and Recycling pick up has been suspended until further notice

Sign up for BuffAlert text alerts, text your zip code to 38276

text alerts, text your zip code to 38276 Buffalo Snow Brigade, community volunteers working together to shovel out their neighbors is accepting requests for shoveling assistance and looking to coordinate volunteers

COUNSELING & MENTAL HEALTH / GRIEF SUPPORT

Crisis Services is available for phone counseling/support 24/7 at 716-834-3131 or 988

at 716-834-3131 or Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) regularly offers mental health support and treatment 8am-10:30pm. Call the Help Center at 716-898-1594 or schedule a virtual visit at: ECMC Virtual Help Center Visits.

Other Resources

