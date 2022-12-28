© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Now 10 months in, what's the story of the war in Ukraine?

Published December 28, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST

The attack by Russia on Ukraine began a little over 10 months ago. As we near the end of a year of war in the East of Ukraine, what can we take away from the conflict?

Isabelle Khurshudyan is the Ukraine bureau chief for The Washington Post — Here & Now‘s editorial partner — and has been on the ground throughout the conflict.

She joins host Scott Tong for a look at the latest news, the past 10 months, what to expect next and the resilience of the Ukrainian people.

