© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Weather-induced airline cancellations wreak havoc on passengers

Published December 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
Travelers wait at a Southwest Airlines baggage counter to retrieve their bags after canceled flights at Los Angeles International Airport. (Eugene Garcia/AP)
Travelers wait at a Southwest Airlines baggage counter to retrieve their bags after canceled flights at Los Angeles International Airport. (Eugene Garcia/AP)

Thousands of flights have been canceled in recent days due to the deadly storm that blew across the country this weekend. The leading airline canceling flights is Southwest, which canceled 70% of flights Monday and are on track to do the same Tuesday.

What’s the cause? Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes finds out from CNBC’s airline reporter Leslie Josephs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.