The Taliban continues to strip away the human rights of women in Afghanistan

Published December 27, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

Taliban leaders announced over the weekend that Afghan women are no longer allowed to work for the non-governmental organizations delivering humanitarian aid to Afghans.

The reasoning was that women were allegedly not adhering to a conservative dress code of covering themselves in public from head to toe. As a result, at least four major aid groups are withdrawing from the country, saying they can’t work effectively without their female staff members.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Wazhma Frogh, who runs a local organization in Afghanistan and is a member of the Afghan Women’s Network.

