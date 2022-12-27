© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

In this Indiana suburb school board election, the red wave didn't materialize

Published December 27, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST

In November, anti-critical race theory and pro-parental rights groups made a push to win seats on school boards around the country. But the election results were mixed for these conservative candidates during the midterm elections.

Lee Gaines of WFYI takes a look at a school district in suburban Indianapolis where only one of a handful of candidates successfully won a seat on the board.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.