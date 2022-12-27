© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

100 years of Sinclair Lewis' 'Babbitt'

Published December 27, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

This year marked 100 years since author Sinclair Lewis penned the influential “Babbitt.” A satirical novel about American culture and society, it critiqued the vacuity of middle-class life and the social pressures of the day.

Sally Parry is a literature professor at Illinois State University and founding president of the Sinclair Lewis Society. She joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

