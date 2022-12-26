Significant closures, parking, and driving bans currently impacting Erie County

This story will be updated to include major closures and suspensions.

This story was last updated Monday, December 26 at 3:25 p.m.

CLOSURES

Erie County Medical Center: All staff should report on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. All ECMC Outpatient Clinics – EXCEPT for Outpatient Dialysis – will be closed and pre-scheduled surgical or interventional procedures will not be performed on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport airfield will remain closed until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

NFTA's Customer Service Line for Paratransit is not working. Call 716-855-7239 for PAL concerns.

ALL NFTA Metro service is not in operation as of Monday, December 26, 2022.

Erie County Courts will be virtual on Tuesday, December 27, "with the exception of criminal court arraignments and any emergency criminal matters, emergency matters will be handled virtually."

Courts can be contacted at:

Erie Supreme and County Court - (716) 845-9300

Erie Surrogate’s Court - (716) 845-2560

Erie Family Court - (716) 845-7400

Buffalo City Court - (716) 845-2600

Lackawanna City Court - (716) 845-7220

Tonawanda City Court - (716) 845-2160

Court staff can also be reached via email at:

Erie County Supreme and County Court: ErieSupreme@nycourts.gov

Erie Surrogate’s Court ErieSurrogateHelp@nycourts.gov

Erie Family Court ErieFamilyHelp@nycourts.gov

Buffalo City Court BuffaloCity@nycourts.gov

Lackawanna City Court LackawannaCity@nycourts.gov

Tonawanda City Court TonawandaCity@nycourts.gov

Caucus and Common Council Meeting is canceled for Tuesday, December 27. Any questions contact the Common Council Staff Office by phone at (716) 851-5105 or email at councilstaff@buffalony.gov.

Buffalo and Erie County Downtown Central Library and all Buffalo Library Branches are closed through Tuesday, December 27.

The Galleria Mall is closed on Monday, December 26. The reopening will be based on weather conditions.

The Inclusive Christmas Mass at St. Bernadette's Church, scheduled for Wednesday, December 28, is canceled.

DRIVING BANS

Erie County / Twitter A map of Erie County shows all communities under a travel advisory, except for Hamburg, Lackawanna, Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Amherst and Clarence. Those communities are under a travel ban.

Hamburg, Lackawanna, Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Amherst and Clarence are under a travel ban as of 3 p.m. on Monday, December 26.

Grand Island, Tonawanda, Newstead, Lancaster, Alden, West Seneca, Elma, Marilla, Orchard Park, Aurora, Wales, Evans, Eden, Boston, Colden, Holland, Brant, North Collins, Collins, Concord, and Sardinia are all under a travel advisory as of 3 p.m. on Monday, December 26.

Per Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, it is illegal for companies to require employees living or working in travel ban areas to violate the travel ban unless the employee is an essential worker. Full-service grocery stores are considered essential.

ROAD CLOSURES

Route 198 Eastbound/Westbound is closed from Route 33 to I-190

Route 5 (I-90 to Big Tree)

Route 219 (I-90 to Peters Road)

Route 400 (I-90 to Route 16)

I-90 (through Niagara County)

I-290 (entire) * Route 198 (entire)

I-990 (entire)

The City of Lockport is under a Travel Advisory.

PARKING BANS

The entire Town of Tonawanda will

have a parking ban starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday, December 27 until further notice.

UTILITIES

Modern Disposal in Lockport has postponed recycling and garbage collection indefinitely. Do not leave your receptacles at the road.