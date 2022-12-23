© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

The News Roundup – International

Published December 23, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks after giving a Ukrainian national flag to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) during his address the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. this week to address a special joint session of Congress asking for continued support in his country’s war against Russia.

Governments across the country are moving to ban TikTok from state and municipal devices. Congress could move to institute a federal ban on devices for its employees. A separate federal bill would ban the app from any device owned by a U.S. citizen.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has moved to ban women from attending universities. The highest level of education a woman may now achieve in the country is the equivalent of 6th grade.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international hour of the News Roundup.

