The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot releases its full report Thursday, after releasing a summary on Monday and 34 transcripts Wednesday night.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with former U.S. attorney and University of Michigan law professor Barbara McQuade about what’s of interest to her so far in what’s been released.

