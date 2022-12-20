© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elon Musk's two months at Twitter have been riddled with criticism

Published December 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST

Elon Musk’s two-month-old tenure at Twitter has been drawing much criticism. Musk has reinstated controversial figures who were previously banned, and banned journalists who reported on his critics. Some say he is galvanizing extremists like QAnon.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Mia Bloom, international security fellow at the think tank New America.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.