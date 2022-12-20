© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Baltimore wants to remove its 'Highway to Nowhere' — but advocates remain skeptical

Published December 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST

In West Baltimore, a mile of unfinished highway was built in the 1970s and displaced almost 1,000 homes and businesses. It’s now known as the “Highway to Nowhere.”

The city recently applied for federal funding to remove the highway, but community member and founder of Fight Blight Bmore Nneka N’namdi is skeptical of the city’s ability to justly and equitably manage the project. She joins us.

