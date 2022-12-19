© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

As street drugs become more dangerous, harm reductionists are racing to curb fentanyl deaths

WAMU 88.5 | By June Leffler
Published December 19, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST
Shaun Willis, with the Brooklyn Community Recovery Center, demonstrates how to use Narcan to revive a person in the case of a drug overdose in New York City.
Shaun Willis, with the Brooklyn Community Recovery Center, demonstrates how to use Narcan to revive a person in the case of a drug overdose in New York City.

More than100,000 peopledied last year in America from a drug overdose, most of which involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Fentanyl isdeadly and it’s winding up in street drugs of all kinds:heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and counterfeit Adderall

“Getting people into treatment for substance use disorders is critical, but first, people need to survive to have that choice,” said National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) Director Dr. Nora D. Volkow.

We speak with grassroots, harm reductionists who are providing life-saving tools to the people of Philadelphia and Columbus, Ohio. We discuss how pervasive fentanyl andother dangerous substancesare in the illicit drug supply. We also discuss harm reduction solutions, like naloxone and fentanyl testing strips, that can keep everyone safer.

June Leffler