Buffalo City Ballet welcomes the holidays with "The Nutcracker"

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published December 16, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST
This weekend the Buffalo City Ballet closes out its performances of "The Nutcracker."

"Now, it's not our standard production," said Executive Director Marvin Askew. "Our standard production we usually do at the Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts."

Instead, the production is being held at the Box Theater at 307 Leroy Avenue, home of Buffalo City Ballet. Calling it a "scaled down production," Askew says in the smaller setting "you get to see how the show is actually put together without the curtain closed."

"I find people really enjoy that because they never see all the things that go on in-between. So, it's a nice, little intimate experience for families."

Listen to Marvin Askew's appearance on "Buffalo What's Next"

Jay Moran
