WBFO The Bridge welcomes Noah Kahan to Artpark on May 26, 2023!

By WBFO The Bridge
Published December 15, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST
Noah Kahan Stick Season Summer Tour 2023 Artpark Ampitheater

Noah Kahan is coming to the Artpark Amphitheater for a special performance on Friday, May 26th. This is a rare opportunity to see Noah in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking the Niagara River Gorge, and fans are sure to be treated to an unforgettable night of music.

Noah Kahan first gained attention with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. His debut EP, "Hurt Somebody," was released in 2017 and quickly became a hit, with the title track reaching over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Noah's music is played on WBFO The Bridge, where his heartfelt ballads and catchy folk-pop tunes have captured the hearts of listeners. He has been praised by critics for his raw, emotive style, and his passionate live performances have earned him a dedicated following.

Upon release, “Stick Season” debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200, No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums, No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums, and No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums. The viral breakout title track also recently hit No. 1 on the AAA Radio chart, the singer’s first No. 1 at the format.

What’s better than getting tickets before the show sells out? Getting a pair of free tickets! Yes, The Bridge is giving away tickets to Noah Kahan at the Artpark Amphitheater! Check us out on Instagram to see how to enter, but hurry winners will be selected on Friday, Dec. 16.

Music News
