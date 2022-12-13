© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lasers create net energy from nuclear fusion

Published December 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California are announcing Tuesday that they’ve achieved a breakthrough with nuclear fusion technology.

Researchers zapped hydrogen fuel with lasers and generated more energy than the lasers put in. But a future with carbon-free fusion energy is still decades away.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Omar Hurricane, a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.