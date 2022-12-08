© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

NLRB orders Workers United vote at Lexington Food Co-op

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dave Debo
Published December 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
After hearings to determine what employees would be eligible to vote, the National Labor Relations Board's Buffalo office has ruled that an election will be held December 14 amongst workers at the Lexington Food Co-op's two Buffalo area stores.

Of the 92 workers in the proposed bargaining unit, 19 of them were disputed by the co-op management, but that number is not large enough to keep a vote from being held, NLRB Buffalo Regional Director Linda Leslie ruled.

"The Employer’s contention need not be litigated or resolved before the election is conducted because the resolution of the issue would not significantly change the size or character of the unit.' she ruled.

Accordingly, the election will be held Dec. 14,from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m, at the co-op's stores at 1678 Hertel Avenue, and 807 Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

A decision on what votes will count will be made at a later date, possibly even post-election

When Workers United announced their organizing drive in early November, they released a statement on Twitter saying that while workers are not represented on issues of compensation, duties or safety, that " the matter of our forming a union is not a matter of solving a single issue," but that recognition should be a by-product of any co-operative ownership structure.

"Because we have invested so much time, hard work, and care in the Co-op, we deserve an equal say in the deciding the path to be taken by our community-owned stores, " the statement on Twitter said.

The initial letter from the union had asked for automatic recognition without an NLRB supervised election. Co-op management rejected that saying in a statement that such a move would deny all the workforce a vote.

