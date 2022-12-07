© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Officials worry about a tripledemic as the U.S. sees an uptick in cases of 3 respiratory viruses

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST

There’s a decided festive spirit in the air as Americans gear up to gather for the holidays this month. Also in the air? COVID, RSV and the flu.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes hears from Dr. Peter Chin Hong, associate dean at the University of California San Francisco. He specializes in treating infectious diseases.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

