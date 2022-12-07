© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

New book dives deep into the lives and work of 'The Ransomware Hunting Team'

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden are the authors of "The Ransomware Hunting Team." (Ryuji Suzuki and Claudio Papapietro)
Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden are the authors of "The Ransomware Hunting Team." (Ryuji Suzuki and Claudio Papapietro)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden, co-authors of “The Ransomware Hunting Team: A Band of Misfits’ Improbable Crusade to Save the World from Cybercrime.

“The Ransomware Hunting Team” book cover. (Courtesy of FSG Books)

Book excerpt: ‘The Ransomware Hunting Team’

By Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden

Excerpted from “THE RANSOMWARE HUNTING TEAM: A Band of Misfits’ Improbable Crusade to Save the World from Cybercrime” by Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden. Published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Copyright © 2022 by Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.