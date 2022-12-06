© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Residents enter third day without power after attack on North Carolina power grid

Published December 6, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

The suspected attack on electrical substations that left at least 34,000 people in Moore County, North Carolina without power is raising questions about the vulnerability of electricity infrastructure.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Christopher Krebs, partner at the Krebs Stamos Group and former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.