EU mulls Russian oil price cap

The European Union looks set to hold a crucial vote on whether to slap a price cap on Russian oil. The aim is to drastically cut Russia’s oil revenues and drain the Kremlin’s war chest following its invasion of Ukraine. But with U.S. gas prices hitting the lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine, some fear this could adversely affect energy markets.

