Biden and Macron hold a joint press conference as part of a state visit

Updated December 1, 2022 at 1:36 PM ET

The U.S. and France are reinforcing their partnership to curtail Russian aggression in Ukraine, increase the use of clean energy and cooperate in space exploration, President Biden said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The press conference is part of Macron's three-day state visit.

"So Emmanuel, thank you again for all that our nations are doing together for cooperation," Biden said in remarks ahead of taking questions from reporters. "My administration built our foreign policy around the strength of our alliances, and France is at the very heart of that."

Biden also said he and Macron had a "detailed discussion" on the Inflation Reduction Act. French officials have raised concerns about the law's "Made in America" electric car provisions, which French leaders say could put European car makers at a disadvantage. Macron has warned Europe may have to take action in response, including granting subsidies for European companies.

Macron said he and Biden had agreed to "synchronize our approaches" on emerging industries in order to "create more industrial jobs in the long run."

Macron focused his opening statement on the cooperation between the two allies in supporting Ukraine, addressing clean energy and he praised Biden for bringing the U.S. back into the international scene.

"The fact that you're back on major international challenges such as health and climate, it is really a new deal," Macron said.

The joint press conference is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET. Watch it live:

Traditionally leaders have answered two questions each at joint press conferences; topics that could come up include trade issues — especially as they relate to electric car provisions in the infrastructure legislation — as well as China; Russia's war with Ukraine; and lingering concerns about AUKUS, a new defense partnership with the U.K., U.S. and Australia. That partnership was forged after a U.S-Australia arms deal that infuriated France.

Andrew Harnik / AP / AP President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday.

Macron's visit — the first state visit of the Biden-Harris administration — began earlier this week. On Wednesday, Macron and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the NASA headquarters. Last year, Macron and Harris agreed the two nations would increase cooperation in the space and cybersecurity sectors.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said earlier this week that France is not only the United State's oldest ally, but a key partner on a number critical international issues including the war in Ukraine and tensions with China in the Indo Pacific region.

Later on Thursday, the pair of world leaders will take part in the first state dinner hosted by Biden, which includes a performance by Jon Batiste.

