Podcast investigates corruption surrounding Qatar soccer world cup

Published November 24, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

A new joint podcast venture from the teams behind Pod Save America and the sports podcast Men in Blazers has been investigating murky stories surrounding the World Cup in Qatar. The podcast looks into the surprising awarding of the World Cup to the small gulf nation, the plight of migrant workers in the build up to the games and the way FIFA and the host country have tried to misdirect attention surrounding the competition.

One of the hosts is Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor and he speaks to  Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about what they’ve found.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

