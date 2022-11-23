© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Congress could soon get Trump tax returns

Published November 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST

Democrat Bill Press and Republican Alice Stewart join Here & Now‘s political strategist roundtable with hosts Robin Young and Deepa Fernandes to talk about the latest in politics, including what we might learn about former President Donald Trump’s finances. A ruling from the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the release of tax returns that Trump has previously refused to release.

