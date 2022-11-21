© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The inventory glut and what it means for your holiday shopping

Published November 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
Workers sort packages by zip code during a media tour of the Amazon AGS5 facility on October 27, 2022 in Appling, Georgia. Amazon, the leading United States retail e-commerce company is preparing for the busy winter holiday season and plans to hire hire 150,000 full-time, seasonal and part-time workers to fulfill orders. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Workers sort packages by zip code during a media tour of the Amazon AGS5 facility on October 27, 2022 in Appling, Georgia. Amazon, the leading United States retail e-commerce company is preparing for the busy winter holiday season and plans to hire hire 150,000 full-time, seasonal and part-time workers to fulfill orders. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Last year at this time, retailers had high demand, but stock was in short supply.

This year, that’s turned on its head.

“We’re in a situation where they’ve purchased so much to try to avoid any type of risk situation that now they have all this excessive inventory on their books,” professor G. Tony Bell says.

So, what does that mean for consumers?

Today, On Point: The inventory glut — why retailers have warehouses of stuff that Americans aren’t buying.

Guests

G. Tony Bell, assistant professor of professional practice at Rutgers Business School.

Alla Valente, senior analyst at Forrester, a global market research company. (@AllaValente)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.