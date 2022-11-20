Blowing and drifting snow remains Sunday as Lake Effect abates

Lake effect snow warnings in WNY have expired, but the National Weather Service forecasts blowing and drifting snow, icy roads, and as much as another 5 inches in some areas until the winter weather advisories expire Sunday night.

The respite from heavy Lake Effect Snows will give residents and road crews alike the chance to begin digging out of three day storm that has left as much as four feet of snow in some areas. As of Saturday morning the National Weather Service reported 77 inches in Orchard Park, 73 inches in Hamburg and 65 in near Blasdell.

As of 8 am Sunday, travel bans remained in place for south Buffalo, Evans,

The Town of Hamburg, including the Villages of Hamburg and Blasdell, Lackawanna and Orchard Park.

"We have high lifts on the road buckets full of of snow, we have large large construction vehicles that you normally would not see on the road, because they're taking the snow that is being picked up by the high lifts. And they're dumping them at locations in Erie County. And this is not a safe situation because these are very, very large construction vehicles that you really don't want to be driving next to and that's an addition to the plows that we have out there," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a briefing Saturday evening, explaining the continued travel bans.

The NYS Thruway reopened to traffic at 9am Sunday between Rochester (exit 46 and the Pennsylvania border). However Poloncarz warned that if you exit onto Route 219, or at any other location that there is a travel ban, police at the exit ramps will be ticketing violators.

City of Buffalo / screen grab via Facebook video Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (center) and Public works Commisoner Nathan Marton hold a storm briefing, Nov 20, 2022

"As we continue to make progress in South Buffalo, it is possible that we will lift the travel ban here. Again, we thank the residents of South Buffalo, Kaisertown, the southern portion of the city for their cooperation for their patience," BuffaloMayor Byron Brown said early Sunday morning.

"We know that people have been stuck at home for days. So we want to try to get conditions improved mains and secondaries residentials as quickly as possible so that we can lift the travel ban on the southern part of the city," Brown said in his 8am briefing.

Buffalo set a record for daily snowfall on Saturday, accumulating 16.1 inches by about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Our plan of attack: get into residential streets citywide starting at eight o'clock this (Sunday) morning. We have been plowing overnight throughout the city and hauling snow in South Buffalo overnight. As you know, we got over four feet of snow in South Buffalo in Kaiser town. That operation of hauling snow out continued into the night. It's going very well," Brown said

Gusty winds today and even more so Monday will create blowing and drifting of the recently fallen snow, the weather service says.

Heavy lake effect snow is now meandering southward again, resting upon the Southern Tier with Allegany County expected to see as many as 5 inches of snow Sunday ,according to the National Weather Service.

THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES

Northern Erie County, Niagara County, Orleans and Genesee County

(Including the cities of Niagara Falls, Medina, Buffalo and Batavia)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING

West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Additional snow accumulation of an inch or two near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while driving.

Southern Erie

(Including Orchard Park and Springville)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING.

West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches.

Areas of blowing snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

Allegany County

(Including the city of Wellsville)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING.

Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities

