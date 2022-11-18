Winter storm survival tips in Swahili, Somali, Karen and more

Imagine dealing with a Buffalo snowstorm when you don’t know English well, and came from a tropical region where the temperature never dips below 64 degrees.

As part of their support services to new Americans, the International Institute of Buffalo has created snow safety tips in a variety of languages.

"For many of our immigrant, refugee, and asylee neighbors, this season will be their first experience with winter weather," said Institute Executive Director Jennifer Rizzo-Choi in a prepared statement

"While many have some facility with English, we want to ensure they have this vital information in a way they can easily understand so they stay warm and safe this winter," Rizzo-Choi said.

The information has been presented in the following languages. (Click on any link to acess a poster in that language)

Arabic Snowstorm Info

Burmese Snowstorm Info

Dari Snowstorm Info

English Snowstorm Info

French Snowstorm Info

Karen Snowstorm Info

Somali Snowstorm Info

Swahili Snowstorm Info

Pashto Snowstorm Info

The Institute offers resettlement, translation services, and other aid to Buffalo’s growing community of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 17,244 immigrants- including refugees- settled in Buffalo between 2010 and 2015.