Hundreds of employees leave Twitter after deadline

Published November 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST

It’s been less than a day since that deadline Elon Musk set for Twitter employees — and hundreds of employees have left. Twitter has reportedly closed its offices until next week.

And also Thursday, a number of Democratic senators called for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate a possible violation of a consumer privacy agreement. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Cat Zakrzewski, a a technology policy reporter with the Washington Post.

