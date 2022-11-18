How to overcome the post-retirement blues

Retirement is a time full of new possibilities — which can be exciting and intimidating. Retired educator Riley Moynes offers suggestions for how to find fulfillment in a new chapter of life.

About Riley Moynes

Riley Moynes is an author and retired educator. Most recently, he published The Four Phases of Retirement: What to Expect When You're Retiring.

Previously, Moynes had a decades-long career in education and founded his own wealth management firm where he served as a financial advisor. He is the author of the financial planning guide The Money Coach.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.