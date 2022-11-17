School, business and event cancellations and postponements

The anticipated snowstorm has triggered a number of school, business and event promoters to rethink their plans.

Some schools have already cancelled for tomorrow and most have suspended evening activities.

This list is being updated through the evening and into tomorrow, please check with the individual organization for specifics.

You can get a live look at the National Weather Service radar for our area.

School and Business closings-

For 11/17-11/18-11/19

A

Amherst Central School District–Friday

Autism Services Buffalo Day Program, Administration Offices, & School

B

Buffalo Niagara International Airport–some flights for this evening canceled

Buffalo Public Schools–Friday

Buffalo Afternoon Respite–Friday

C

Canisius College–remote learning

Cheektowaga Central School District–Friday

Chautauqua Lake Central School District–Friday

D

Diocese of Buffalo–Sunday Mass not mandatory, attend via livestream

Depew Public Schools–Friday

E

East Aurora Union Free School District–Friday

Erie County College–Thursday

F

Frontier Central School District–Friday

G

H

Hamburg Central Schools–Friday

Holland Central Schools –Friday

I

Iroquois Central Schools–Friday

J

Jamestown Public Schools–delayed 2 hours

K

Kenmore-Tonawanda Schools–Friday

L

Lackawanna City Schools–Friday

M

Medaille University–closed Thursday night & Friday

N

O

P

Q

R

S

SUNY Buffalo State College–all activities and events on campus Thursday to Sunday

Social Security Administration, Buffalo & West Seneca–Friday

Southwest Airlines–plan to cease operations Friday, Saturday pending

SPCA, Erie County–Friday to Sunday

Sweet Home Central Schools– closed Thursday and Friday

T

Tonawanda City Schools—closed Friday

U

U.S. District Court, Buffalo

V

W

West Buffalo Charter School–Friday

West Seneca School District––Friday

Williamsville Central School District–events today after 6:30 to Sunday canceled

X

Y

Z

