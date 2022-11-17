School, business and event cancellations and postponements
The anticipated snowstorm has triggered a number of school, business and event promoters to rethink their plans.
Some schools have already cancelled for tomorrow and most have suspended evening activities.
This list is being updated through the evening and into tomorrow, please check with the individual organization for specifics.
You can get a live look at the National Weather Service radar for our area.
School and Business closings-
For 11/17-11/18-11/19
A
Amherst Central School District–Friday
Autism Services Buffalo Day Program, Administration Offices, & School
B
Buffalo Niagara International Airport–some flights for this evening canceled
Buffalo Public Schools–Friday
Buffalo Afternoon Respite–Friday
C
Canisius College–remote learning
Cheektowaga Central School District–Friday
Chautauqua Lake Central School District–Friday
D
Diocese of Buffalo–Sunday Mass not mandatory, attend via livestream
Depew Public Schools–Friday
E
East Aurora Union Free School District–Friday
Erie County College–Thursday
F
Frontier Central School District–Friday
H
Hamburg Central Schools–Friday
Holland Central Schools –Friday
I
Iroquois Central Schools–Friday
J
Jamestown Public Schools–delayed 2 hours
K
Kenmore-Tonawanda Schools–Friday
L
Lackawanna City Schools–Friday
M
Medaille University–closed Thursday night & Friday
S
SUNY Buffalo State College–all activities and events on campus Thursday to Sunday
Social Security Administration, Buffalo & West Seneca–Friday
Southwest Airlines–plan to cease operations Friday, Saturday pending
SPCA, Erie County–Friday to Sunday
Sweet Home Central Schools– closed Thursday and Friday
T
Tonawanda City Schools—closed Friday
U
U.S. District Court, Buffalo
W
West Buffalo Charter School–Friday
West Seneca School District––Friday
Williamsville Central School District–events today after 6:30 to Sunday canceled
