The U.S. border will reopen to asylum seekers in mid-December after a federal judge Tuesday struck down the rule known as Title 42. The Trump Administration used Title 42 to deny migrants seeking asylum entry to the country, and the policy was continued under President Biden as his administration dealt with an increasing number of migrants arriving at the southern border.

Title 42 resulted in hundreds of thousands being stuck in dangerous Mexican border towns. Felicia Rangel-Samponaro runs the Sidewalk School in the Mexican towns of Matamoros and Reynosa, which border Texas. The organization provides education for the many migrant children stuck indefinitely in camps.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.