3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia

Three were killed and more hospitalized in a shooting at the University of Virginia. The shooting happened on a school bus after a field trip. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was apprehended on Monday after a 12-hour lockdown in which students were told to shelter.

Sydney Shuler of The Daily Progress talks about the scene and how students are reacting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

