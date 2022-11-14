© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is the Trump spell breaking?

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Former President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

With the defeat of many election deniers and the loss of several Trump-backed candidates, is former President Donald Trump’s influence on the GOP breaking up? And is the push toward more authoritarianism fading?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with New York University professor Ruth Ben Ghiat, who is an expert on authoritarianism and author of “Strongmen: From Mussolini to the Present.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.