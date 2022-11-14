© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

President Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday morning for over three hours. The leaders discussed Taiwan, the war in Ukraine, and North Korea’s nuclear tests. Biden said the U.S. would follow up on these topics by sending officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to continue the discussions.

NPR’s Emily Feng joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.