The News Roundup – Domestic

The midterms are largely over, but the nation is still waiting for some key results. The “red wave” Republicans predicted failed to materialize and Democrats managed to hang on to contested seats and even flip a few districts. One member of the GOP who is reportedly dismayed is Donald Trump, whose chosen candidates did not perform to expected standards.

Elon Musk’s Twitter is trying to clear new self-imposed hurdles. Musk mandated changes to the site’s verification program, leading to a raft of mix-ups, parodies, jokes, and mishaps. Elsewhere in Silicon Valley, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced it’s laying off 11,000 of its employees.

And now attention is turning to the 2024 election, with many wondering if former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy for the White House.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5