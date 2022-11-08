© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Free rides to the polls for voters with disabilities Tuesday

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Grant Ashley
Published November 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST
Todd Vaarwerk Western New York Independent Living
Emyle Watkins
/
WBFO
Todd Vaarwerk, the chief policy officer for Western New York Independent Living, speaks at a press conference about funding for NFTA paratransit studies in April 2022.

Voters with disabilities in parts of Western New York can get curb-to-curb rides to the polls, free of charge, from Western New York Independent Living, a non-profit that serves people with disabilities.

"We will pick anybody up in Erie, Niagara and Genesee counties who calls to ask for a ride," Cathy Colicchia, director of Independence Express at WNYIL, said. "If they use a wheelchair, we have a vehicle that is wheelchair accessible."

Voters don't need proof of disability to request a ride and can bring up to two friends or family members. Riders are only required to masks.

Colicchia says that the free rides enable citizens with disabilities to make their voices heard.

"They're just not seen as a large group that the politicians need to worry about," Colicchia said. "There are a lot of us. There's even more of us now that long-term COVID is a thing."

Drivers are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can reserve a ride on a first come, first serve basis by calling (716) 836-0822, ext. 108.

WBFO Disabilities Desk
Grant Ashley
