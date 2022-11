Brooklyn Nets NBA player Kyrie Irving is suspended for at least 5 games for tweeting a link to a film with antisemitic tropes and then failing to disavow antisemitism.

Sports editor for The Nation David Zirin says the real danger is the white nationalists supporting Irving. He talks with Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.