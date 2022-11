The Russian flag has apparently been removed from the main administrative building in Kherson, Ukraine. And Russia announced Wednesday it is rejoining the agreement that guarantees the safe passage of ships carrying vital grain from Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR’s Nathan Rott in Kyiv.

