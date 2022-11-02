Semiconductor supply chain company to build $319M facility in Genesee County, create 600 jobs

Federal, state and local officials are announcing a major project with hundreds of jobs for a business park in Genesee County.

On Wednesday, Gov, Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that Edwards Vacuum, a British-based manufacturer of equipment used in the semiconductor industry, will build a $319 million dry pump manufacturing facility at the STAMP (Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park) in Genesee County.

The project is expected to create 600 jobs over a period of a few years.

Officials said the dry pump technology is a vital component in controlling the highly sensitive environment of semiconductor manufacturing.

Hochul released a statement saying that the investment from Edwards Vacuum builds on the moment to secure New York as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing. She noted the recent announcement by Micron for a $100 billion commitment for a facility in central New York help make the state “better positioned than ever to make New York a global job for advanced manufacturing.”

Schumer also credits the CHIPS and Science Act for helping drive more interest by companies interested in located semiconductor manufacturing in New York state.

Kate Wilson, president of Edwards’ semiconductor business, said that with the growing demand for semiconductors, it’s important for her company to invest in manufacturing facilities located close to its customers.

As part of the project agreement with Edwards Vaccum, Empire State Development has offered up to $21 million in a combination of tax credits and support for workforce development.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

