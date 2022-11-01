The FEMA administator on Florida's long road back after Hurricane Ian

Just over a month ago, the world’s press piled into southwest Florida to witness the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

The cameras have long since left. But parts of Fort Myers are still without power or water.

So far, FEMA has distributed more than $1.6 billion in federal grants, disaster loans, and flood insurance payments to households and the state of Florida.

Where has the money gone? What long-term assistance is available to those in Lee County and beyond who are still taking each day as it comes?

We speak to Deanne Criswell,the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

