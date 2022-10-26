© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is it triple-demic season? A perfect storm of COVID, flu and RSV virus

Published October 26, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

COVID cases are on the rise, flu season is upon us and now patients with respiratory syncytial virus are filling up hospitals. Public health officials are calling it a triple-demic.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alamaba Birmingham.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.