Rep. Morelle and Singletary will debate the issues for New York's 25th Congressional District

The candidates for New York's 25th Congressional District seat will participate in a Voice of the Voter debate on Friday, October 28 from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Democrat Rep. Joe Morelle and Republican candidate La'Ron Singletary will share their platforms and answer questions from panelists and the public. Panelists include:



David Andreatta, editor, CITY Magazine

Sean Lahman, reporter, Democrat and Chronicle

Cheryl McKeiver, financial strategist and host, WDKX

Matt Molloy, anchor/reporter, 13WHAM

The debate will be moderated by WXXI Connections host Evan Dawson.

The broadcast will air live on WXXI-AM 1370, FM 107.5, and WXXI-TV. It will also be streamed on WXXINews.org, DemocratandChronicle.com, 13WHAM.com, and wdkx.com.

Voice of the Voter is a collaboration among WXXI Public Media, the Democrat and Chronicle, 13WHAM, and WDKX, which is committed to bringing citizens’ concerns to the forefront in political issues.

You can ask the candidates questions by submitting them below or via Twitter using hashtag #VOVDebate.