Steve-O: A lifetime of terrible decisions (Rebroadcast)

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published October 24, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT
Utopia Presents The World Premiere Of “Anvil! The Story Of Anvil” At The Saban Theatre

Steve-O is best known for his jaw-dropping and often disgusting stunts on Jackass.

For about two decades now, “Jackass” has thrilled and terrified audiences on television, in theaters, and yes, even in 3-D. The long-term appeal lies in its simple formula: friends hanging out and attempting adrenaline-pumping feats.

“Jackass” is a kind of celebration of young recklessness. So what happens when the stars grow up?

Steve-O’s new book, “A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions,” grapples with that question while dispensing the star’s own wisdom. We talk with him about aging, recovery, and reinvention. 

Michelle Harven