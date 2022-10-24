Rishi Sunak poised to be UK's next prime minister

Rishi Sunak is set to become the UK’s next prime minister, as his only remaining competitor withdrew from the race. Sunak, who previously lost to Liz Truss, steps into the position as the first person of color, Indian and Hindu to lead Britain.

Sunak, the country’s former finance minister, faces an economic crisis and a looming recession. His campaign statement on Oct. 23 promised to “deliver on the promise of the [conservative party’s] 2019 manifesto.”

UK correspondent Willem Marx joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.