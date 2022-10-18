© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Quinnipiac Poll shows tightening race between Hochul, Zeldin for New York

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published October 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
Hochul Zeldin photos.jpg
Ashley Hupfl
/
WAMC
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin

A Quinnipiac University poll shows Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul with a slight edge on Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in the New York governor's race.

The poll shows Hochul holding a 50% to 46% margin over Zeldin.

Hochul leads in New York City by a 59% to 37% margin. However, Zeldin has a slim 50% to 49% lead in suburban communities.

Quinnipiac University Poll Analyst Mary Snow said the race will be decided by key issues voters will focus on come Election Day.

“Crime ranks as the number one issue and the most urgent issue for New York state likely voters," said Snow. "Inflation is the second most urgent issue, followed by protecting our democracy.”

If you appreciated this story, please consider making a contribution. Listener support is what makes WSHU’s regional reporting, news from NPR, and classical music possible. Thank you!
Donate

Snow also said former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Zeldin received a mixed response from the 1,600 New York voters who participated in the poll. 

“Republicans have a favorable opinion of Donald Trump, but independents don’t," said Snow. "So those independents that are supporting Lee Zeldin, it remains to be seen if that will make a difference.”

Hochul would become the first woman elected governor of New York.  She took office after former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2019.

Tags
NYSPRE
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.