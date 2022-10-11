Museum, Library start asking how to preserve history and honor 5/14

The Buffalo History Museum and the Erie County Public library are gearing up to start to tell the story of May 14 and the shootings on Jefferson Avenue.

The museum wants to know what items left outside the Tops Store should be saved, and what people could maybe add to a possible future collection. They also expect Toward that end—they’ve announced a community meeting on Tuesday October 11, at 6 PM in The Merriweather Branch Library at 1324 Jefferson Avenue. The program will also be streamed via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/ZoomBfloMtg

"We would like to engage the community in a conversation about how we might best document this moment, whether it's in digital format, oral histories, actual items being preserved from the spontaneous memorials site, you know, any of those things, gaining insight on that, " said Melissa Brown, Executive Director, Buffalo History Museum

"And then, you know, eventually, I think one of the things at the history museum we do is, you know, we're collecting things for the future. So, you know, I wouldn't say that it's necessarily for an exhibit at this point, but maybe something in the future, it might actually become part of a display," she said on a recent episode of "Buffalo, What's Next?" , WBFO's daily discussion of race, segregation and other issues that spring from the Tops shooting.

Brown says they don’t have an immediate plan on any exhibit- nor do they know if there will ever be one- but they wanted to start the conversation before memories fade and winter weather damages things that people left at the Jefferson Avenue site.

The meetings are in conjunction with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, and other groups that could possibly mount an exhibit at some point.