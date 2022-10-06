© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner

Why trickle-down economics keeps coming back when there's evidence it doesn't create growth

Published October 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

The term trickle-down economics has been around for decades. It refers to a policy of cutting taxes on businesses and the wealthy, with the aim of growing the economy.

Advocates say these tax cuts promote investment, but a number of studies show that it doesn’t work that way.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to NPR’s Stacey Vanek Smith about why this economic theory keeps being tried when it doesn’t work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.