Kaleida Health, unions reach a tentative labor deal for the 6,300 workers, avoiding a strike

Early Monday morning, Kaleida Health and CWA 1186 and Western New York Hospital Division of 1199 SEIU reached an tentative labor agreement for the 6,300 workers at Kaleida represented by the two unions.

The pact represented the culmination of long hours of talks about a contract covering 19 different worker units across Kaleida. The contract finally fell into place around midnight. There was a constant background of a possible strike, in the wake of last year’s six-week long strike at South Buffalo’s Mercy Hospital.

Workers had given union leaders the power to call a strike but the legally required ten day notice was never given.

Local 1199 SEIU Western New York Hospital Division Vice President Jim Scordato says the unions wanted to avoid a walkout.

“Our goal was never to go on strike and Kaleida heard that and people in the community heard that. Our local leaders all heard that ‘cause we were in constant contact with them, having meetings with them. And, again, I think putting this agreement together will hopefully and fundamentally change health care in our area.”

It’s not clear what the Kaleida workers will get in the pact because the two unions aren’t releasing data until they can brief the members before a vote which is expected to get a large yes vote.

The union leaders say the pact does meet worker demands for better staffing, with hundreds of vacant positions slated to be filled across Kaleida’s hospitals, clinics, research labs and nursing home.

The leaders say they don’t know if the $25 million tossed into Kaleida’s COVID troubled finances by Governor Hochul last week made a difference in getting an agreement.

The two sides also agreed to do more training of workers to improve their skills and potentially move upward in their jobs.

CWA 1186 President Cori Gambini says the new contract will help fill vacant jobs.

[MD1] “We negotiated a historic agreement here that will put us in a position to recruit and retain healthcare workers of all job titles, registered nurses, PCAs, certified medical assistants. No concessions.”

Scordato says the new contract may force other healthcare operations not represented by the unions to raise pay and benefits for their workers. Implicit in that comment was that if they don’t, workers will move to Kaleida or Catholic Health.

