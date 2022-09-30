© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today Banner

Some student loans no longer qualify for forgiveness. Here's what affected borrowers need to know

Published September 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
Activists hold cancel student debt signs as they gather to rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
Activists hold cancel student debt signs as they gather to rally in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 25, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The scope of student loan borrowers eligible for forgiveness has narrowed and the Biden administration says about 770,000 previously-eligible borrowers will be affected.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with President of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors Betsy Mayotte about what affected borrowers should know.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.